Wednesday’s Idol: What You Didn’t See

Brooke’s Breakdown Brooke White had a difficult time catching her breath after learning she was in the bottom three for the first time last night — and it took nearly all the Idols to calm her down. As tears streamed down her face during the break, a recoveredDavid Cook walked down the couch to hug her. Then, Carly Smithson stepped in with assistance, using her hand to fan cool air on Brooke’s face and assuring her, “It’s going to be okay.” Even producer Nigel Lythgoe offered sympathy, rubbing her back as David Archuleta wrapped his arms around her. Even after Brooke got the news that she was safe, the tears just kept on coming … and coming … and coming.

The Buzz on Mr. Brooke Meanwhile, Brooke’s husband Dave (and his curly locks) could only stand in the audience during the ordeal. But he’s showing support for his wife in another way: Sources say he’s not trimming his hair until she either wins or is booted off Idol. (If it looked shorter yesterday, it must have been because of a new shampoo.) White, a self-proclaimed beauty school dropout, apparently doesn’t want anyone touching his hair but herself — and when she does, he’s getting a buzzcut!

Chikezie’s Back! When Syesha Mercado received the news that she was safe, she had a familiar fan cheering her on: Chikezie! Last week’s Idol castoff jumped out of his seat in the audience — luckily noticing the camera equipment above his head — and cheered away. Also in the crowd: actress Holly Robinson Peete with her daughter, Idol regular Camryn Manheim and reigning Idol Jordin Sparks, wearing hot pink pants and red streaks in her hair (below).

It’s Getting Hot in Here Things got a little too hot for one female fan in the mosh pit. With 90 seconds till airtime, Debbie the stage manger called out, “Paramedic, right away!” to help a woman who had passed out. Kristy Lee Cook, Ramiele Malubay and Carly Smithson all rushed to the scene, and the woman was taken aside to recover. By the end of the break, everything was back to normal — with the fan resting and the contestants back in their seats, as if nothing ever happened.

The Seacrest Swing “It’s my goal to make you sick of me before we even start the show,” Ryan Seacrest told the audience as he taped stand-ups for Wednesday’s Idol Gives Back. After multiple takes, the crowd was getting restless, so Ryan gave them a little treat that we’ll call the Seacrest Swing. The host danced around to the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” sending the fans into absolute hysterics. But the jig was short-lived as Ryan grew shy and walked off. “Let’s do this later,” he told the stage manager. “I just can’t dance … I’m too embarrassed.” Whatever you say, Ryan, but it looked like you rocked it!

More Stuff You Didn’t See • Michael Johns dabbed the sweat from his brow moments after learning he was safe as he took his spot on the couch next to fellow survivors Carly Smithson and David Archuleta. • Ramiele Malubay — before learning her fate as the next Idol to go — wiped the tears from her eyes after watching the touching moments between former Idol Bo Bice and the love of his life, his son, up on the big monitor. • Kristy Lee Cook, after learning she was safe, handed the paper sign that read “Bottom Three” to a lucky fan in the pit. — Jed Dreben