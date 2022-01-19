Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Live WeWork's Rise and Fall in WeCrashed Trailer: 'You're Not God'

"WeWork isn't just a company. It's a movement."

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s WeCrashed takes a dramatized look inside the successes and failures of shared workspace startup WeWork, and the founders behind it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series is inspired by the Wondrey podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, and will not only show how a global workspace was created, but how the company's charismatic founder may have fumbled the business plan.

Jared Leto plays Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork, while Anne Hathaway portrays his wife, Rebekah Neumann. "This is what tomorrow looks like," Leto, 50, says, gesturing to a bare-boned office space. "Let there be lights and wide, open spaces."

WeWork office spaces launched in 2010 and the company has since landed at around a $9.5 billion valuation, as of October 2021. They haven't been without controversy, though. The entire business was once valued at $47 billion before going public. It was then realized the company wasn't as coveted as it once was, and much of the downfall was pinned to the professional behavior of Neumann.

Jared Leto Anne Hathaway WeCrashed Credit: Apple Studios

He didn't run the business alone. His wife, Rebekah, acted as WeWork's counterpart, serving as the Chief Brand and Impact Officer, and as the CEO of sister company WeGrow. Hathaway, 39, takes over speaking about the WeWork brand and how it's intended to impact much more than a person's workspace. "WeWork's role is to elevate the world's consciousness," she says to a large audience in the trailer.

But WeCrashed doesn't focus entirely on the business plan. The Neumann love story and marriage dynamics are front and center. Hathaway is heard saying "Adam will manifest it," while the couple howls like wolves. "It's magic and you're magic," Leto responds to Hathaway.

After scenes of a rave, a business conversation, and a night of partying, tensions rise.

"All you have is me!" Leto as Adam shouts.

"You know you're not God, right?" a man says back. But Leto has a witty response. "You have to admit, I do look a little bit like him."