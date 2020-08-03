A WE tv spokesperson tells PEOPLE, however, that Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! will still premiere on Sept. 10

WE tv Says It Will 'Honor' Tamar Braxton's Request 'to End All Future Work for the Network'

TOUT ONLY DO NOT USE Tamar Braxton Urges Disgruntled Clients to 'Speak Up' to Hair Stylists When Things Go Wrong

WE tv will "honor" Tamar Braxton's request to "end future work together" after the singer said in a statement that she felt her career demands as a reality star were both "excessive and unfair."

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," a WE tv spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the network has agreed to cut ties with Braxton, her We tv show Get Ya Life! will still premiere on Sept. 10. Braxton, 43, has also appeared on the WE tv series Braxton Family Values alongside her famous sisters for six seasons.

Earlier this week, WE tv announced that the upcoming six-episode series has been postponed following Braxton's hospitalization. The show was originally supposed to debut on July 30.

A source close to the Braxton family tells PEOPLE they feel the show should not air. "It's time for them to let Tamar go," the insider says.

On Thursday, Braxton revealed that she is on a "path to healing" following her hospitalization after being found unresponsive in a hotel room earlier this month.

In a statement, Braxton broke her silence and confirmed that she attempted suicide as a result of suffering "pain" for the past 11 years while working in the entertainment industry.

"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with authenticity and honesty I gave," Braxton wrote.

The singer claimed she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," prompting her to write "a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."

Braxton said that her cry for help was "totally ignored" and that she continued to be overwhelmed by "demands" from her career.

Image zoom Tamar Braxton Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person," Braxton said.

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight," Braxton wrote.

At one point, Braxton explained she felt that she was "no longer living" but "was existing for the purpose of corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Braxton asserted that "mental illness is real" and that as a society "we have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation."

Following her suicide attempt, Braxton said she will now do "everything in my power to aid those from mental illness, including those of us who's mental illness was only a result from the toxic systematic bondage that dwells television."

Braxton said that it was only "God's grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice."

She also said that reality stars "have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices."

"They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business," Braxton alleged.

Now, Braxton said she is learning to "grow through" her pain "instead of looking for an escape" and will be seeking treatment to be the best mother to her 7-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

"I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time. It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation," Braxton shared.

Moving forward, she said she will fight for "ethical business practices in reality TV" and further pledged to fight for "the ownership of our businesses, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% equity in our freedom."

"My love for my support system and everyone who chose to love me when I no longer loved myself, is infinite and I am forever grateful. I pray you will stand with me and be courageous enough to share your own growth," Braxton added.

After Braxton released her statement, VH1 publicly expressed its support for the reality star. "We are so proud of Tamar Braxton’s strength, braveness, and resilience. We fully support you Tamar and wish you a safe recovery 🖤• 🔁: @tamarbraxton," the network wrote on Instagram.

On July 16, Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles by her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Reps for Braxton did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. A spokesperson for the star told The Blast, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."