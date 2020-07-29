Addison Rae Taught Me a TikTok Dance — and the Results Are Actually Not That Bad!

People’s Writer/Reporter Jodi Guglielmi gets a master class from TikTok star Addison Rae. Watch as Addison teaches Jodi how to body roll — yes body roll! — in the latest viral social media dance

What Is it: TikTok is a social networking app used to create short dance, lip-sync or comedy videos. The platform, created in 2016, has become the go-to social media app popular among Gen Z and Millennials, producing a new wave of social media stars.

Who Tried It: Jodi Guglielmi, PEOPLE Writer/Reporter

Level of Difficulty: 6/10. As someone who has never danced before, getting the choreography down proved to be a challenge. But the beauty of TikTok is that it's all about showing off your personality, so the more fun you have with it, the less the dance steps actually matter.

When I was first presented with the opportunity to learn a viral TikTok dance, I was immediately scared. I joined the app in 2019 and have been a loyal member ever since, spending hours scrolling through the "For You Page" and admiring the likes of top TikTok stars Addison Easterling (aka Addison Rae) and Charli D'Amelio for their impressive 15-second dance videos. But while I can marvel at their skills, I've never once attempted to learn a TikTok dance myself. Growing up as an athlete, I'm fairly coordinated, but rhythm is definitely not something that comes naturally to me — so I always thought it was best to leave the dancing to the pros.

But when I found out I'd learn a dance from Addison, who has an impressive 52 million followers on the app and posts dances with Kourtney Kardashian on the regular, I couldn't pass up the opportunity.

Addison taught me an original dance she created as part of her American Eagle campaign. On Wednesday, she is launching the #InMyAEJeans Challenge, which invited kids from across the country to remix the dance, set to AE’s campaign video song "Boa Noite" by Tropkillaz. The winner with the best TikTok will get to duet with Addison.

Once I got on the Zoom call with Addison, she got right to business teaching me the dance steps. I was blown away with how many moves you can fit into 15 seconds! After walking through the entire dance slowly, I was feeling confident that I could at least get the basic moves down (my body roll never quite looked like Addison's, but that was a harsh reality I was willing to face). While I got the steps, my lack of dance background definitely showed.

"You look up on the second beat," Addison explained.

"What's a beat?" I sincerely asked.

Addison had me run through the dance a few times with her to make sure I got the speed down. I was blown away by how fast she was able to move her body. I actually asked her if she used an editing tool to speed herself up, which she politely laughed and denied doing (of course). Then she had me do the dance while she watched.

Though I flubbed the beginning a little, Addison actually told me she was impressed with how well I did! Little did she know, I was fully sweating.

She encouraged me to loosen up a little bit and smile more. Apparently I was so focused on getting the moves right that I lost all control of my face. But she was right — the more I practiced, the more confident I felt and the more I was able to just have fun with it!

By the end, even I was impressed that I was able to get through the dance without missing a step. I'll never be at Addison's level, but I definitely feel like I could upload my dance to the app with no shame.