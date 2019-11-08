Wayne Brady Addresses Whether or Not He's the Thingamajig on The Masked Singer

Wayne Brady is letting audiences decide if he’s the Thingamajig on The Masked Singer.

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now on Thursday, the host, actor and singer was presented with three clues that have some viewers convinced he’s under the green costume.

The evidence presented to Brady? “I will tower over the rest of the singers with my puzzling persona,” “I’m here because I love to sing, though you may think that’s not my thing,” and the Thinamajig’s yellow pants, which could reference the time he ripped his pants on Let’s Make a Deal.

But he doesn’t think those clues are convincing enough.

“Sure. You know what? To you and to anybody watching, ‘I tower above the rest,’ I’m 6 ft. That’s tall. But do I tower above everyone else? I don’t know,” he tells PEOPLE Now.

Having his name being thrown onto the list of possible celebrity competitors is not new to Brady, 47. During season 1 of the Fox singing competition series, viewers were convinced that he was underneath the winning Monster costume, which turned out to be T-Pain.

“Last season, I was supposedly the Monster. Who was the Monster? T-Pain. Everybody [was saying], ‘I swear that is Wayne Brady!’ Great, go out and swear,” says Brady. “It was T-Pain.”

So now that his moniker is being connected to the Thingamajig during the show’s second season, Brady isn’t phased.

“Then I’m the Thingamajig. Cool. Then I’m the Fox. Great,” says Brady.

Image zoom The Thingamajig and Wayne Brady Michael Becker / FOX; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Says Brady, “Think whatever the hell you want because instead of answering questions, which last season I was too on my Instagram. Every time somebody would say, ‘You’re the monster,’ ” he would reply, ” ‘No I’m not.’ “

Instead, he’s letting audiences be the judge as season 2 airs and the theories continue.

“So now I say, ‘Cool, if you think I’m that, you know the best way to solve that? Go to iTunes, download my Grammy-nominated record, so go listen. Then you decide if that’s my voice or go online and see any of the concerts that I’ve done across the world and then see if that’s my voice,’ ” Brady advises.

On Wednesday, after a two-week hiatus thanks to the World Series, The Masked Singer returned with a two-hour episode, during which two celebrities were unmasked.

All 11 remaining contestants — including the Thingamajig — took the stage and kept judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke guessing as to who might be under the disguises. Host Nick Cannon did his best to facilitate obtaining more information from the singers by asking them after their performances for one more hint.

One contestant got the boot after the first six participants — Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower and Fox — performed. The studio audience deemed Penguin’s version of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” as their least favorite of the initial six performances and Penguin was unmasked as TV host and comedian Sherri Shepherd.

Anthony Anderson joined the judges to assess the next five singers: Black Widow, Thingamajig, Butterfly, Leopard (who proposed to Cannon!) and Flamingo. Flamingo might have gone on last, but McCarthy deemed her rendition of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman the “best performance so far.”

After each of their performances, the second batch of costumed singers also brought out a physical item from home that served as an additional clue. And at the end of the night, the audience voted Black Widow, who sang “Believe” by Cher, as their least favorite performer. The singer underneath the Penguin outfit turned out to be actress Raven Symoné, who is Anderson’s sister on Black-ish and one of the judges’ guesses from earlier in the evening.

“I’ve been in the music industry and the industry for a really long time and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, it would be awesome if I don’t have to see anybody, they can’t see me, I can be the person I am in the mirror,’ ” Symoné, 33, said after being unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.