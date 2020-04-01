Wayne Brady Confirms He's Self-Isolating with His Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend

Wayne Brady is having quite the unconventional social distancing experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and TV host revealed in a new interview with Access Hollywood that he’s self-isolating with his 17-year-old daughter, Maile, his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and her boyfriend, Jason.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special relationship than a lot of people who co-parent,” Brady, 47, said. “And our daughter is 17, so it’s very different than if she were 5.”

The Masked Singer champion noted that throughout Maile’s life, he and Mandie, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2007, have “co-parented as best friends.”

“We’ve also lived like seven minutes away from each other at the most,” he added. “Right now, we live literally next door to each other. So our quarantining is a little different. We quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land so we both share this land and this space.”

Image zoom Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa JSquared Photography/Contour by Getty Images

RELATED: Wayne Brady Speaks Out About His Depression: ‘It Ate Away at Me Daily’

“So Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family,” Brady said. “We are like this nuclear family.”

Brady went on to explain that his family has stayed busy together while isolating. “We’ve been doing TikToks, we’ve been playing board games, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon and up the streets.”

“It’s an amazing time for family, because it’s kind of like a time-out,” he shared.

Image zoom Wayne Brady and daughter Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Wayne Brady Spills on Joining Both CW’s Black Lightning and Freestyle Rap Supreme on Broadway

Back in December, Brady revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that he sought approval from both Maile and Mandie prior to joining season 2 of The Masked Singer.

“I conferred with my daughter because the coolest person is always going to be your 16-year-old daughter and I asked her what she thought about me doing it and I asked her mom Mandie, so between Mandie and Maile, I got the go-ahead,” he said at the time.

The actor also shared details about his upcoming show, Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ, which he produced with Mandie, 44.

“I’ve created it as a talent search to find a kid that was like me that wanted to sing, wanted to dance, had all these skills but didn’t realize that they could use those skills to learn improvisation, to learn sketch and then be funny,” he said. “It’s a 10-week bootcamp where we crown a winner.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.