Wayne Brady Opens Up About a Time When He Feared for His Daughter's Safety Because She Is Black

Wayne Brady is opening up about a time when he feared for his daughter's safety due to the color of her skin.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood — during which Brady, 48, spoke about how the killing of George Floyd has forced many parents to have tough conversations with their children — the actor discussed a past incident that occurred a few years ago when his daughter Maile Masako couldn't get into his Malibu, California, home.

"A couple years ago — she must have been 14 or 15. We live in Malibu. Her mom lives in Malibu. I wasn't home. She set the alarm off in my house," Brady shared about Maile, who he shares with ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

"I freaked out because I was giving her the code and for whatever reason she put it in wrong and it wouldn't accept and then the alarm company [said] we are sending armed response right now," he recalled.

That's when Brady said he began to panic.

"I was so worried that my daughter could not explain in the heat of the moment, 'Yes, it's my house,' " the Masked Singer winner said, explaining that he then told his daughter to just leave the house and go to her mother's close by.

"I told her, 'Get out of the house and run around the corner and down the street and go to your mom's house!' " Brady said.

The actor explained that his daughter was confused and asked: "Why dad?"

Growing frustrated, Brady said he told her to "go to your mom's house right now! Stop arguing with me."

Brady said he became so worked up after experiencing a similar situation back when he lived in Sherman Oaks, California.

"I locked myself out and tripped my own alarm and an armed response team came and I had to prove that it was my house," Brady said.

"True, that should be the same with anyone, but the fear that these people would hurt me outside of my own house ... it's not unprecedented," he said.

"I knew I could handle that because I was a man, but I was fearful for my little girl, and I placed all that fear on her," Brady continued.

Brady shared that his ex-wife "got mad at me to a degree" for freaking out at their daughter, which prompted them to later have a sit-down conversation with Maile.

Image zoom Wayne Brady Getty Images

"We had to have a talk and we had to really talk about this, so now fast forward — she's 17. She's the head of her school's black student union, she's a little activist and she knows her history," Brady said.

"It's a conversation I'm glad I had because every young black person that we send out in the world, including her boyfriend, I worry about her boyfriend when he drives — we need to arm [them] with knowledge because it's just necessary," Brady added.

Over the weekend, Brady spoke out about another experience that involved law enforcement.

In a video shared on Instagram — taken from his car — Brady shared: "I'm on PCH. I'm in Malibu. I'm driving to the Ralph's here."

"A cop car pulls out of McDonald's is in the other lane ... maneuvers around the cars and ends up behind me. We're stopped at the stoplight for the longest while," he said.

"I want to share with you immediately what goes through my mind. Immediately, my hearts start to beat a little faster. I'm doing the mental checklist of I know my insurance is there. I start to ease the insurance out of the glove box. I take my wallet out of my pocket ... I feel scared. It's 8:46 in the morning. I did nothing [but] I immediately I went through the checklist," he shared. "I think: Is this guy following me because I'm a black guy in a nice car in Malibu?"

Brady explained that he then turned into Ralph's and the cop car continued on.

And while Brady shared that "the story doesn't have a dramatic ending," he explained it's an example of the fear many black people have.