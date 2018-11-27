Wayne Brady is finally sharing the small screen with his daughter!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the actor’s first-ever scene opposite his 15-year-old child Maile, in an upcoming episode of The Bold and The Beautiful. In the footage, Wayne, who plays Dr. Reese Buckingham, makes a cute reference to his real-life daughter Maile — she made her broadcast debut as B&B‘s Tiffany in October — while speaking with his on-screen daughter Zoe, played by B&B regular Kiara Barnes.

“Hey, do you give your father a hard time like Zoe gives me?” Wayne’s Dr. Buckingham asks Maile’s Tiffany as Zoe stands close by.

“Never. I’m an angel,” Tiffany quips as he smiles and raves, “That is a fine young lady. Her father must be proud.”

Maile Brady; Wayne Brady CBS

The father-daughter scene is especially meaningful for Wayne because the Let’s Make a Deal host often watched B&B with his grandmother.

The Brady matriarch, who is now 87, will be able to watch her grandson and great-granddaughter on the soap opera when their scene airs on Dec. 12 on CBS.

“It was appointment viewing for myself and my grandmother,” Wayne told CBS in October. “Cut to Maile getting to play a role on the show that I loved, and that so many great actors have come out of? It’s just thrilling. I’m really beside myself.”

And their B&B scene may just be the beginning of more professional partnerships to come.

“I think the dream would be for us to be on Broadway together,” the father of one told Entertainment Tonight in October while visiting the B&B set to watch Maile film her debut.

Maile has previously made cameos in her father’s projects, including a music video, as well as on his social media, on which the pair sing and perform together.

The Bold and The Beautiful airs weekdays (1:30 p.m. ET) on CBS.