Wayne Brady is clearing up the confusion about his living arrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the actor and TV host revealed that he was self-isolating with his 17-year-old daughter Maile, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and her current boyfriend, Jason, Brady clarified that didn’t mean they were all living under the same roof.

“I think this has been blown up into something that maybe it isn’t. I think that the picture is I’m living in one house with my ex-wife, and her boyfriend and my daughter and that’s not the case,” Brady, 47, said while calling into Thursday’s episode of PEOPLE Now.

“We live next door to each other, or a few homes away from each other, and we are keeping our isolation to just our two homes. We aren’t going over to anybody else’s house, we aren’t going out to supermarkets, so we have an extended bubble of just our homes. So we are the core four,” he explained. “So I think that does make a good sitcom, which I’ll write, but no, we are not sleeping in the same bed.”

However, even though Brady isn’t currently sharing a home with his ex-wife, who he was married to from 1999 to 2007, he actually has in the past — and it wasn’t as awkward as people might imagine.

“What’s interesting is for a time last year, we did live under the same roof for a second,” he said, explaining that while his house was being refurbished he stayed with them for about a month “and it was absolutely awesome.”

“If that would have been the way that we are living right now, then that would have been fine because we can do that. I love my ex-wife, she’s my best friend, and her boyfriend Jason is my boy, and my daughter’s my daughter,” he added. “So to your point, some people’s new normal is my everyday Wednesday.”

In an interview that was published earlier this week, the Masked Singer champion spoke about how the pair were handling co-parenting amid the pandemic.

“Right now, we live literally next door to each other. So our quarantining is a little different. We quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land so we both share this land and this space,” he told Access Hollywood.

As for how they’re staying busy, Brady shared that they were all spending lots of quality family time together.

“We’ve been doing TikToks, we’ve been playing board games, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon and up the streets,” he said. “It’s an amazing time for family, because it’s kind of like a time-out.”

