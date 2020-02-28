Watch Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Meet for the First Time in Carpool Karaoke Teaser

It was love at first carpool-harmonizing for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott!

Fans can now see where it all began for the couple, who met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which Apple TV debuted on Friday after being shot back in August.

In this episode of the series, which is inspired by the popular Late Late Show with James Corden segment, the New Girl actress and her sister, Emily Deschanel, are paired up with Jonathan and his Property Brothers cohort, Drew Scott, for a musical sibling rivalry commute.

In a clip from the episode, the group sings the Christmas carol performed by Zooey, 40, in the 2003 film Elf — with a pop-y (and surprisingly catchy!) Britney Spears remix.

A source told PEOPLE in September that Zooey and Jonathan, 41, became fast friends after meeting for the TV appearance, finding something special between them once they got to know each other better when filming wrapped.

“They were doing Carpool Karaoke and they had a really fun day,” the source said at the time. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

On Thursday, Jonathan teased the release of the episode with an Instagram snap of the foursome he captioned, “Soon you’ll get a peek into one of the most fun days I’ve ever had! 😉”

When the group finished filming in August, he captioned photos with his soon-to-be girlfriend saying, “Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them.”

The source also told PEOPLE that Zooey was drawn to Jonathan’s sense of humor and that they bonded over their mutual passions. Not only do they both have music careers, the pair also share a love of Star Wars, as evidenced by their date night at the premiere of the latest movie in December.

“He has a great sense of humor. They have a lot of the same interests,” the source said. “They both love music and movies.”

Last month, Jonathan opened up to PEOPLE about the fateful day he fastened his seatbelt to sing along with his now girlfriend.

“We were shooting Carpool Karaoke and there was chemistry right away,” he said. “We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I’m usually the one who carries the romantic load.”

He added: “She’s smarter than me, she’s funnier than me, and she’s cuter than me! She’s a very considerate person, and that’s what I’m looking for. I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is now available to stream for free on Apple TV.