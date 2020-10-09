Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård Star in New Trailer for The Stand TV Adaptation

The official trailer for the much-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand is out — and just as creepy as you could imagine.

The Stand, based on King's legendary 1978 book about a global pandemic, will premiere Dec. 17 on CBS All Access, with episodes of the limited series dropping weekly for the streaming service’s subscribers.

Set to an eerie, slowed down rendition of Bob Marley’s “Everything's Gonna Be Alright,” the new trailer features Whoopi Goldberg as the 108-year-old Mother Abagail; Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, the Dark Man; and James Marsden as Stu Redman.

“The world is now a blank page — make your stand,” Mother Abagail says at the the start of the clip, while Stu later says of her, “She brought us all together to keep us safe in these uncertain times.”

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

“Mother Abagail told us that there are two sides to the world. There’s the good and then there’s a deep well of darkness,” Odessa Young, playing Frannie Goldsmith, adds, before the trailer cuts to show the Dark Man.

“Their time is at an end,” the villainous character proclaims while scenes showing fire, fighting and destruction play. “Our time has begun.”

As the trailer ends, Mother Abagail repeats, “The world is now a blank page and it is there — you must make your stand.”

The ensemble cast for the series also includes Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Image zoom CBS

The series will close with a new coda written by King himself.

"During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world's most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King's 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant," Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement in August.

He continued, "We're honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We're so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world."