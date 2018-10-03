Andy Cohen Helps a Bravo Fan Propose to His Boyfriend on Watch What Happens Live

Love is in the air at the Bravo Clubhouse!

An audience member proposed to his boyfriend on live television during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night.

After answering a few questions from callers during the aftershow, host Andy Cohen called Jackson up on stage.

“It’s that time in our after show where we take an audience question — we do it sometimes,” said Cohen, who was clearly in on what was about to happen. “Jackson, you have a question.”

Jackson then called his boyfriend up to the stage, where he delivered a hilariously romantic, Bravo-themed proposal.

“Dakota, you’re the Kim to my Kroy,” he began. “The napalm to my Teresa, the Jovani to my Luann, the quiet woman to my Shannon.”

As the crowd cheered on Jackson’s Real Housewives references, his boyfriend looked completely shocked with his hand on his chest and jaw on the floor.

“I love you and I only have Romona eyes for you,” said Jackson. “Will you marry me?”

Dakota immediately said yes and gave Jackson a kiss.

“I was not expecting that!” he said.

The couple told Cohen they have been together for three years and recently bought their second house together.

This isn’t the first Watch What Happens Live! proposal. In June, Cohen helped an audience member pop the question to his Bravo superfan girlfriend live on air.

And in 2013, the night’s bartender, US Men’s Water Polo team goalkeeper Chay Lapin, proposed to his longtime girlfriend.