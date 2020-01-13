Claire Danes Fights to End War in Afghanistan in Homeland's Final Season Trailer

Carrie has one last fight on her hands in the latest trailer for Homeland‘s final season.

The Emmy-winning Showtime drama will return on Feb. 9 for its eighth and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes and follow Carrie (Claire Danes) still reeling from her time in a Russian gulag.

Although she’s a free woman, Carrie’s memory remains fractured, which proves to be a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), the new national security advisor to President Ralph Warner (Beau Bridges).

With Warner’s top priority to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan, Saul is dispatched to engage the Taliban in peaceful negotiations. He calls on Carrie to join him, but the mission proves more difficult when many suspect that Carrie herself was turned during her captivity in Russia.

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison

As Saul is captured by the Tablian, Carrie vows to stand by his side, saying in the trailer, “I can’t betray Saul.”

“No more about my loyalty. I did what had to be done,” Carrie cryptically says as the trailer shows flashes of the action to come in the highly anticipated final season.

Image zoom Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME

Maury Sterling, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin and Numan Acar also star in the final season as series regulars.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins announced in August 2018 that the series, which premiered in 2011, would be concluding with its eight season. The season was intended to premiere last June but was delayed until February 2020 due to production demands.

Season 8 of Homeland premieres Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.