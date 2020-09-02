V.C. Andrews' book series comes to life with four films, including Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel

Watch the Trailer for Lifetime's New Landry Family Movie Series Based on V.C. Andrews' Books

After the success of Flowers in the Attic and the Casteel family films, Lifetime is once again bringing V.C. Andrews books to life with a new movie series following the Landry family. In an exclusive first trailer, fans get a look at the first installment of the series, Ruby.

The upcoming movie series follows Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), "who after being raised by her loving grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans," according to the network.

In the first film, Ruby starts out young and in love with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate, though she is often haunted by her mysterious father and her mother’s death.

The salacious movie takes a devastating turn when "dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves." Paul's parents forbid him from seeing her, and her beloved grandmother dies.

"Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father, one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love," according to Lifetime.

Image zoom Lauralee Bell portrays Daphne Dumas, wife of Pierre Dumas (Gil Bellows), and manipulative stepmom to newfound stepdaughter Ruby (Rachelle Banno) and Gisselle (Karina Banno) in Ruby Courtesy Lifetime TV/Sergei Bachlakov

Ruby is also led by Karina Banno, Lauralee Bell, Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Deborah Cox and Gil Bellows.

Additional cast members include Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent and Caroline Yonge.

V.C. Andrews' book series will further come to life with three subsequent films: Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel.