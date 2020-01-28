Watch the Trailer for Family Karma, Bravo's New Reality Series with an All-Indian Cast

Bravo is making history wth its newest docuseries, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at its trailer.

This March, the network will debut Family Karma, a new show following a group of young Indian-American friends balancing their vibrant social lives with the pressures put upon them by their tight-knit families.

The series comes from the Truly Original, the producers of Shahs of Sunset, the groundbreaking Bravo show that follows Iranian-American friends living in Beverly Hills.

Family Karma will take the action to Miami, where first-generation immigrants Bali Chainani, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani and Shaan Patel have been living since their parents emigrated from India.

“None of our familiar are originally from America. Our families migrated from Florida. Our parents basically founded this community,” Parvani explains in the trailer. “They had arranged marriages, we had arranged friendships.”

They also had unique living situations, growing up in traditional, multigenerational households. That often hilariously leads to lots of over-stepping, including one scene in the trailer where the older generation discuss their kids’ sex lives, as well as a lot of heated arguments.

The next-generation pals have their own tensions within their friendship circle. “We hold things in, we bottle it up, until one day, we explode,” Parvani says.

“With parents and grandparents instilling their cherished customs, and adult children who are drifting more towards the ‘American Way,’ the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways,” the show’s description reads. “These friends are determined to live life to the fullest and navigate the pressures of adulthood, while maintaining their deep-rooted connection to the Indian culture.”

Image zoom Bali Chainani, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani, Shaan Patel Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Here’s exactly will viewers see going down in season 1, according to Bravo.

Ramakrishna recently moved back in with her parents after spending over 10 years in the cutthroat fashion industry. While she is focused on carrying on her family legacy of entrepreneurship, her parents continue to focus on her single status in hopes of her settling down.

After coming out in his 20s to the surprise of his family, Kapai is back home after a stint of living in Chicago with his boyfriend. As he works to grow his Chicago law firm’s business in Miami, his family hopes that they can influence him to take the traditional next steps in his long-distance relationship.

Benni is a playboy whose parents have always wanted him to settle down with a nice Indian girl. When he starts seeing his best friend and wing woman, Vaswani, in a whole new light, he worries that his window has passed and he’s been friend-zoned.

Speaking of Vaswani, after spending most of her life trying to be the “perfect Indian girl” to make up for the stigma of her parent’s divorce, she’s ready to start sticking up for herself, much to Brian and her friends surprise.

Having weathered two divorces, glamorous single mom Chainani straddles the line of hanging out with her friends in their 20s and 30s, while maintaining relationships with their mothers. Now in a serious relationship with her long-distance boyfriend, she is hoping that the third time’s a charm.

Self-admitted “man-child” Parvani has been engaged for five years, but is living at home until they finally get married. Ready to make their engagement official in the eyes of Indian culture, he needs the approval of his intimidating soon-to-be mother in law to plan the traditional ring ceremony as the next step on their way to marriage.

And Patel, the youngest and super ambitious member of the group, has already started his own business and moved in with his girlfriend. Will he surprise everybody and be the first in the group to get married and start a family?

Family Karma premieres March 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.