The Hills: New Beginnings' Opening Credits Has Arrived and Yes 'Unwritten' Fans, It's Still There!

Your favorite stars from The Hills are back — and their stories are still unwritten!

MTV released the updated opening credits for The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday night, and in addition to some familiar faces, fans will recognize the original‘s now-iconic theme song, “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reboot follows the lives of original cast members Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, as well as newcomers to the show, Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.

The new opener features a remixed version of the song as the cast is introduced one at a time. Producer Linda Perry helped with the remix.

“Doing a remix has been really fun,” Bedingfield, who re-recorded all of the vocals for the updated track, said in a behind-the-scenes video released by MTV on Monday. “A lot of times with remixes, people take the original vocals and then just change the chords and the beats around it — I wanted to re-sing it. I wanted to take where I’m at now and kind of give that new spin.”

The first promo for the reboot, which was announced last summer, also featured an acoustic version of “Unwritten,” as well as Stephanie saying “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Stephanie Pratt MTV

“We got back together and it feels like no time has passed,” Audrina, 34, told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

Other cast members promised plenty of drama in the reboot.

“We’re all older for sure now,” Brody, 36, said. “So, it definitely has a different feel. But there was a lot of drama for sure. Right out of the gate, people were coming for each other’s throats!”

Audrina Patridge MTV

RELATED: The Hills Are Alive! Everything You Need to Know About the New Reboot

“The show started off pretty fiery for sure,” he added.

“I don’t know how not to be me. I’m concerned that because I’m so real and raw, I could look like the villain!” Stephanie, 33, said.

The new iteration of the show also promises to be more truthful than the original, according to Spencer, 35.

Mischa Barton MTV

Brody Jenner

RELATED: MTV Announces The Hills Reboot at the 2018 VMAs

“Last time we’d shoot maybe twice a week and we’d get texted what to say,” he said. “This time, producers were like, ‘We follow the truth!’ We shot seven days a week for three months.”

But despite being older and the differences, fans can expect the magic that made the original so popular to still be there.

“What we had was so awesome,” Whitney, 34, said. “And I didn’t know if it could ever be recreated. But it was.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10/9c on MTV.