Peta Murgatroyd is taking her dancing skills to the big screen!

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared the first trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy, Faith, Hope & Love, on Twitter Thursday.

“The first trailer for @fhl_movie is officially here: bit.ly/FHLtrailer It’s so surreal for me to see this,” Murgatroyd, 31, tweeted.

“For me, it’s more than a trailer – it’s a dream realized,” she continued. “I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for you to see the movie! Let me know what you think!”

“Faith, Hope & Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy about two vulnerable, lost souls who have each suffered deep losses and have their guards up, as a result,” the film’s website reads. “When they enter a dance contest, their lives connect, and they begin to discover new perspectives on life, love, and faith.”

In the film, Murgatroyd plays dance instructor Faith Turley, who is partnered with widower Jimmy Elpidas (Robert Krantz) for a dance competition.

“I am horrible at dating,” Faith says while at dinner with Jimmy.

In the promo, Jimmy asks Faith, “What happened to your date?” and she responds, “My heart just wasn’t in it” as her real-life husband and fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy appears.

Later in the trailer, Faith says to Jimmy, “I don’t know what’s on your heart, but I hope it’s me.”

It’s been nearly a year since Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy — they welcomed son Shai Aleksander last January — tied the knot in July 2017.

In December, the pair each took to Instagram to reflect on the moment they got engaged and the life they now share together.

“My queen, my partner, my advisor, lover and my friend, my wife and the most important part of my life…. December 5th is my favorite day of the year and if we are any more public with our obsession we’d get arrested….which I would gladly do with you, every day, for the rest of my life 😘” Chmerkovskiy, 38, captioned a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand down a New York sidewalk.

“P.S. I love you #MyFavoriteOfAllTime #HappyAnniversary,” he added.

Murgatroyd also penned a heartfelt tribute, which she shared alongside a photo of Chmerkovskiy placing both of his hands on his wife’s derrière as they shared a passionate kiss in a parking lot.

“To my forever young, forever ambitious go-getter husband @maksimc …I love you and it’s imperative that you know how much I appreciate you, for you, and life is always better with you in it. I hope we are this public with our obsession for each other for the rest of our lives! Lol Happy Anniversary 💍” she wrote.

Faith, Hope & Love is coming November 2018.