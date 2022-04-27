Season 4 of The Circle returns to Netflix on May 4

Netflix's The Circle Teases 'More Twists and Turns Than Ever Before' in New Season 4 Trailer

The Circle is officially back — meaning, it's time for a new crop of players to get their game faces on!

The popular Netflix reality competition's fourth season premieres on May 4. Unlike past installments, the streaming service says that this might be its "spiciest season yet" as "more catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises await" a new group of contestants.

As always, the goal is to compete in a series of challenges to become the top influencer — and this coveted title will allow the contender in question to win the $150,000 cash prize.

Players, of course, don't have to enter the game as themselves either. Even by posing as a catfish, they can still win it all.

The Circle Credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Netflix provided the first look at season 4 on Wednesday. In the trailer, host Michelle Buteau teases that there will be "more twists and turns than ever before."

With that in mind, players are willing to win the game by any means necessary. One girl, who appears to be posing as an attractive male says, "All the players are going to fall into my trap and win me that money."

Some contestants have even entered as a "throuple," which is a relationship between three willing individuals.

The Circle Credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix

"I'll be honest, this is my first #throuple," one guy says as a woman responds, "I wouldn't want to be in a three-way with anyone else."

But some players aren't as trusting of others. "Chile, I've got two eyes in the back of my head and I'm watching you bitches," a man says.

The stakes seem higher than ever as one contestant wonders whether some "secret celebrities" have entered The Circle chat.

The Circle, based on a British TV series of the same name, first premiered on Netflix in 2020. Following its initial success, it spawned the creation of different iterations in France and Brazil.

The Circle Credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix

So far, Johnny Sasso (season 1), Deleesa St. Agathe (season 2) and James Andre Jefferson Jr. (season 3) have won the U.S. version.