The co-hosts were asked to leave just as the panel was preparing to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris on stage

Watch the Moment Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Are Asked to Leave The View After Positive COVID Tests

The View was thrust into chaos Friday morning after panelist Sunny Hostin and frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro were asked to leave the set while live on air.

Hostin, 52, and Navarro, 49, both tested positive for COVID-19 and were informed of their results while preparing to bring Vice President Kamala Harris on stage for an interview.

In a clip from the shocking moment, an offscreen producer asks the two TV personalities to "step off for a second."

As they leave, fellow co-host Joy Behar says, "Ana and Sunny have to leave, and we'll tell you why in a couple of minutes."

"So shall I introduce the Vice President?" Behar then asks the producer, who initially replies "Yes," before switching his answer to "No."

ANA NAVARRO sunny hostin the view test positive for COVID Sunny Hostin (left), Ana Navarro | Credit: The View

"Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID," Behar later told viewers. "No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably had a breakthrough case and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated."

Amid the chaos, Behar, 78, and her other remaining co-host Sara Haines, 44, began taking questions from the audience, before a masked producer appeared on camera to give an update. (Whoopi Goldberg was out Friday due to sciatica, nerve pain from an injury or irritation to the sciatic nerve.)

"Everything is being done to be as safe as humanly possible," the producer said. "So what we're going to try and do now is an interview with the vice president remotely."

When Harris, 56, finally appeared on air to do her virtual interview from a location within the studio, she began by addressing Hostin and Navarro's test results.

Kamala Harris on The View Credit: The View

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said.