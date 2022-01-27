Watch Mandy Moore Take on the Celine Dion TikTok Challenge — as Rebecca Pearson!

Mandy Moore did her best Celine Dion impression dressed as her This Is Us character while lip-syncing to the Canadian pop star’s hit, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”

Mandy Moore can belt out a tune with the best of them – whether she's actually singing or not!

The singer and actress, 37, joined in on the viral Celine Dion TikTok challenge, in which social media users lip sync to the megastar's classic 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" in the most dramatic fashion they can.

"When you call 'grace' to make a @tiktok… 😜," Moore – who was in full costume as the older version of her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson – captioned a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, adding the hashtags, "#itsallcomingbacktomenow #thisisus #celinedion," while tagging Dion, 53, and her This Is Us costars Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas.

In the video, Moore is in costume as she sits on a couch in between Brown, 45, and Huertas, 52, who were also in character.

As the lead up to the catchy chorus plays, Moore starts mouthing the words to the song, then dramatically stands up and extends both her arms, while Brown and Huertas each take a sleeve of her cardigan and pull it off.

Moore then reaches for a microphone and takes her lip-syncing performance to the next level while Brown puts on a light show in front and Huertas fans her with cash.

The hilarious video was a hit with the Because I Said So alum's fans and friends, with Wilmer Valderrama – who Moore dated from 2000 to 2002 – writing, "This is incredible," while the official This Is Us Instagram account wrote, "🎶 It's all coming back to us 🎶."

Moore, who recently sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the 20th anniversary of A Walk to Remember with costar Shane West, also revealed that what she'd miss most about This Is Us is "the friendships."

"We're very close. We're a very, very close family and we have been from the beginning — and our crew," the Emmy-nominated actress explained of the cast and crew who've worked on the show, which is currently in its sixth and final season.

"I think, pretty much, I'd say 95 percent of the people that were there from the first episode are still working on the show. So we're a very, very tight-knit family all around," she continued.