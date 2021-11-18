Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, tells the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal from the 1990s

Watch Lily James and Sebastian Stan in First Teaser for Hulu's Pam & Tommy Limited Series

It was the sex tape seen 'round the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sebastian Stan stars as Lee alongside English actress Lily James, who looks unrecognizable as Anderson.

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman also appear as the men who come to possess the sex tape, made on Anderson and Lee's honeymoon, leading to one of the first internet-breaking moments in history.

The teaser contains fast-paced clips of Lee, the drummer from Mötley Crüe, driving around in his vintage muscle car, and Anderson decked out in her iconic red one-piece bathing suit on the beachside set of Baywatch.

The clip also shows Rogen's Rand Gauthier in all black, breaking into a mansion.

After scenes of Anderson, now 54, and Lee, now 59, at a nightclub and passionately kissing, Rogen and Offerman's characters find themselves watching a video screen dumbfounded as the sounds of lovemaking are heard.

RELATED VIDEO: Tommy Lee Shares Cookie Recipe with John Travolta in Fun TikTok Video: 'Two Superstars Baking'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's so... private," Offerman's Uncle Miltie is heard saying in voiceover. "It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing. Which is kind of what makes it so hot."

Anderson is again seen on set in her red bathing suit, walking into a trailer where everyone is staring, until she takes the VHS tape and looks at it in shock.

"Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading," she tells Lee, to which he replies: "Baby, we'll get it back."

The star couple finally sits in front of a computer with a dial-up connection, as they stare at a screen showing a porn site that reads: "Pamela's Hardcore Sex Video" along with "Pamela Anderson Lee Like You've Never Seen Her Before!!!" and "Purchase For $59.95."

Pam & Tommy also stars Orange Is The New Black's Taylor Schilling as well as Pepi Sonuga and Andrew Dice Clay.

Three of the series' eight episodes are directed by Craig Gillespie, who helmed 2017's I, Tonya — which also starred Stan.