Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean Comments About Herself and Her Family in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

Kourtney Kardashian is reacting to negative TikTok comments.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a hilarious clip on the social platform this week, responding to hate comments and clearing up a few misconceptions about herself and her famous family.

On the TikTok account for Lemme — Kardashian's new vitamin and supplement line — the star channeled the popular Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment and opened up about retirement, band T-shirts and other questions from fans — or non-fans.

"Can the Kardashians just retire," the mother of three read aloud of one comment, before shrugging her shoulders and responding, "That would be nice."

She then responded to a viewer who questioned her fandom of Agnostic Front — the band that was featured on her T-shirt in another TikTok clip.

"We're not playing that game today," Kardashian said, before replying to another viewer who asked her to name three songs from the band. "It is a shirt from my husband's closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," Kardashian explained.

Later, the reality star was asked why she speaks in slow motion, to which she responded: "Because it's a vibe."

Kourtney Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Poosh founder's latest social media post came about shortly after she opened up on Instagram about the inspiration behind her May wedding gown, when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana fit for her marriage to Travis Barker.

In a photo carousel, the eldest Kardashian sister showed off early Zoom calls with her team, looking at pages of inspiration for her dress and veil, which featured a replica of Barker's head tattoo, and how it looked on her on the big day.

"The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other, 'This has to be our wedding.' She was wearing a short dress, and I thought to myself, 'I need a short dress!' I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine," she wrote in the post's caption.

"When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress," she continued. "I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt. (And my little mini veil I wore to dinner ☺️)."

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, married on multiple occasions last year.

Before their May wedding, their pair said "I do" in April when they held a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, and before that when they were legally wed at a California courthouse.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the courthouse wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.