Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean Comments About Herself and Her Family in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

The Kardashians star reacted to a set of unkind TikTok comments with a smile and a few solid clap backs

By
Published on March 25, 2023 02:02 PM
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City
Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is reacting to negative TikTok comments.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a hilarious clip on the social platform this week, responding to hate comments and clearing up a few misconceptions about herself and her famous family.

On the TikTok account for Lemme — Kardashian's new vitamin and supplement line — the star channeled the popular Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment and opened up about retirement, band T-shirts and other questions from fans — or non-fans.

"Can the Kardashians just retire," the mother of three read aloud of one comment, before shrugging her shoulders and responding, "That would be nice."

She then responded to a viewer who questioned her fandom of Agnostic Front — the band that was featured on her T-shirt in another TikTok clip.

"We're not playing that game today," Kardashian said, before replying to another viewer who asked her to name three songs from the band. "It is a shirt from my husband's closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," Kardashian explained.

Later, the reality star was asked why she speaks in slow motion, to which she responded: "Because it's a vibe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Kourtney Kardashian attends the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)
Kourtney Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Poosh founder's latest social media post came about shortly after she opened up on Instagram about the inspiration behind her May wedding gown, when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana fit for her marriage to Travis Barker.

In a photo carousel, the eldest Kardashian sister showed off early Zoom calls with her team, looking at pages of inspiration for her dress and veil, which featured a replica of Barker's head tattoo, and how it looked on her on the big day.

"The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other, 'This has to be our wedding.' She was wearing a short dress, and I thought to myself, 'I need a short dress!' I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine," she wrote in the post's caption.

"When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress," she continued. "I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt. (And my little mini veil I wore to dinner ☺️)."

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, married on multiple occasions last year.

Before their May wedding, their pair said "I do" in April when they held a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, and before that when they were legally wed at a California courthouse.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the courthouse wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Risqué Inspiration for Her Wedding Look: 'I Need a Short Dress'
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet TikTok Video with Stepson Landon Barker: Watch
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Valentines day
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Romantic 'Snowed-In' Valentine's Day Trip with Husband Travis Barker
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Optical Illusion Nude Dress
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Daring Optical Illusion Dress That Makes Her Look Totally Nude
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsbbEOvgzQ/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo That Appears to Be of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes: 'Oh Hey There'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match for NYE
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951092c) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022
Khloé Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Wedding Dress: 'It Was Fine'
https://www.tiktok.com/@pandkourt/video/7179114430989503790?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7179114430989503790&lang=en https://www.tiktok.com/@pandkourt/video/7179114430989503790?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7179114430989503790&lang=en pandkourt Kourtney-Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian and Kids Spoof 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Parody in Funny TikTok Video
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/.
Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Included a Touching Tribute to Travis Barker's Head Tattoo