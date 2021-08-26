Watch Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's Childhood Star Search Audition Tape: 'Big Vibes'

"Clearly we didn't get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram

Long before there was Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters had their eyes on Star Search.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West shared an audition tape from her childhood that she and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian had filmed for the popular talent show competition.

The footage, which was shared to Kim's Instagram, showed the trio wearing matching metallic dresses while lip-syncing to Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now." While all three sisters also coordinated with their silver hair accessories, a young Khloé opted to rock a pair of sunglasses with her ensemble.

"Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn't get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!" Kim, 40, captioned the video, prompting replies from family and fans alike in the comments section.

"I am a f---ing vibe!!!!!!!" wrote Khloé, 37. The Good American designer then added in another comment: "A 5 year old vibe!"

"BIG VIBES," added Kourtney, 42.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/INSTAGRAM

Their mother Kris, 65, also couldn't help to reminisce, writing, "Those were the days!!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist….."

An audition tape hasn't been the only Kardashian family throwback Kim has unearthed as of late. Last week, the SKIMS founder posted a picture of herself with Kourtney back when she was visiting her older sister at the University of Arizona.

"College Years Baby!!!" Kim wrote in the caption. "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver."

"I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A," she continued. "I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know 😂."

Khloé then shared another snapshot taken from the same night, writing on her Instagram in response to Kim, "Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too!"

Noting her stern expression in the throwback photo, Khloé quipped, "I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA."

"The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!" Kourtney commented, to which Khloé replied, "@kourtneykardash Thank God I have you!"