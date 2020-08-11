Watch Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Reveal Their Surprise Pregnancy on Counting On

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy came up with a sweet way to surprise the Counting On star’s family with the news of their pregnancy: using a gingerbread house.

In a clip for Tuesday night’s episode of the TLC series, Jinger, 26, and her husband create the custom sweet treat, complete with cookie figurines of themselves (and her baby bump!).

“My mom’s reaction was priceless,” Jinger says in the clip. Even more so because it took a while for the family, who was on a video call with the pair, to spot the pregnant belly on Jinger’s gingerbread figurine.

“Since mom wasn’t noticing right away, I took the pregnant gingerbread woman and got her closer and closer to the camera,” Jeremy says.

Once the Duggar clan finally realized what was going on, the exciting news was met with happy cheers.

“We are so excited,” Jinger says. (The couple are also parents to daughter Felicity, who is almost 2.) “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

In May, they also revealed that they'd suffered devastating miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up, very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy recalls. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Now, as the pair prepares for their new arrival, they can't wait to meet the newest member of the family.

“Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” Jeremy says.