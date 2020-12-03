Jimmy Fallon Answers Kids' Holiday-Themed Questions, from Favorite Gifts to the Time He Saw Santa

The Tonight Show host also reveals his favorite part of being a dad to daughters Winnie and Franny

Jimmy Fallon is answering questions from some of his littlest (and sweetest!) fans.

In a PeopleTV exclusive, the Tonight Show host sits down for a series of kids questions, discussing everything from his favorite holiday gifts and traditions to the time he was sure he saw Santa Claus as a child.

Six-year-old Jordan kicks off the segment, asking Fallon, 46, what his favorite holiday is — and they both agree on the answer.

"I love the music, I love bundling up, I love the food — because I love candy canes — and I love presents," Fallon gushes. "I love the spirit, I love the magic, I love the colors and the lights and it's just the most fun, fun, fun holiday so I am with you: I love Christmas."

As for his favorite tradition during the holiday season (asked by 10-year-old Aidan) Fallon says "being around family" is "the most important thing." He also reveals his family's yearly tradition of gathering around the piano.

"My sister learned how to play two songs — didn't play anything after that — so every year we'd listen to 'Deck the Halls' and 'Joy to the World,'" Fallon says. "She'd play those songs, we'd all clap. It was a big deal and we used to just laugh."

Three-year-old Madison asks Fallon about the best gift he ever received from Santa ("an electric guitar — I could barely even play it, but I tried to pretend I was a rockstar"), while Kersean, 9, is curious about the comedian's favorite holiday memory.

"One year I thought I saw Santa out my window, it was really cool," Fallon recalls. "It was Christmas Eve and I was trying to get to sleep, 'cause you have to be sleeping for Santa to come, and I looked out the window and I saw a whoosh — it just flew past the window and I was so excited. I ran into my sister's bedroom, I woke her up. I was like, 'I just saw Santa!'"

Fallon, whose new book 5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas is already a New York Times bestseller, also opens up about his own kids after 6-year-old Amelia asks about his being "a girl dad."

"I have two beautiful little girls, 5 years old and 7 years old, named Franny and Winnie," Fallon says. "I love seeing their imagination, I love all the dress up stuff they do, I love the dolls. I didn't have that stuff when I was a boy growing up … My girls dress everything up — they dress themselves up, we make jewelry out of paper and just tape them as earrings or a necklace or something like that."

"I just love how creative my girls are, and girls are in general, and how smart they are," he adds. "It's so much fun, I just look forward to seeing them every day."

When 5-year-old Lily inquires about how virtual school is going for the two girls, Fallon jokes that "it's going as well as it's going to go for a 5-year-old."

"We do have to do a lot of school classes on Zoom with the computer and my daughter, I want to keep her focused because you have to listen to your teacher," he says. "And I'm so thankful, so thankful for teachers."

"It's going well, but doing it from home, [my kids] get distracted a lot," he adds. "They're learning on the computer and then all of a sudden they see a giant teddy bear next to them and they're like, 'Let's just play instead!'"