Watch the First Trailer for Jennifer Garner's Return to TV in HBO's Comedy Camping

After a string of photos, press releases and jokes about getting naked, HBO on Thursday released the first trailer for its upcoming comedy Camping.

An adaptation of a same-named British series, Camping marks Jennifer Garner‘s first starring TV role since her turn on ABC’s spy thriller Alias.

It will follow “a meticulously planned outdoor trip” that is “is derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships,” according to the network.

David Tennant stars alongside Garner, 46, as her fictional spouse, Walt, for whom the disastrous camping trip is arranged as a birthday gift.

Meanwhile Garner, who plays wife Kathryn, is seen in the new trailer looking mostly intent — intently knocking her knife against her glass, intently checking into the campground and intently yelling “where the f— are we?”

The half-hour series comes from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who last worked together on HBO’s Girls. They have previously gushed about the opportunity to work with Garner, who since her TV work has largely appeared in a string of family-friendly films and romantic-comedies, including The Odd Life of Timothy Green and Love, Simon.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Returns to TV! See Her Photo from the Set of Camping

From left: David Tennant and Jennifer Garner in HBO's Camping Anne Marie Fox/HBO

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Was Thinking About at That Viral Oscars Moment

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character,” Dunham and Konner said in a statement earlier this year, describing Garner’s main character as “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun.”

In an April Instagram post from set, Garner poked fun at the outdoorsy setting for her new TV role. “The cast of #CampingHBO before we’re sunburned and covered in ticks,” she wrote in the caption.

• Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

And, after unexpectedly going viral at the 90th Academy Awards, she made a playful reference to Dunham’s previous HBO comedy and its penchant for having its actors disrobe:

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham!” she said on her Instagram Story in March, adding, “Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Camping premieres Oct. 14 on HBO.