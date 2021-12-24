Watch Jennifer Coolidge Put Her Own Twist on The Night Before Christmas

Jennifer Coolidge is helping spread holiday cheer this year!

The White Lotus star, 60, read her own version of "The Night Before Christmas" in a video posted to Netflix's YouTube channel Wednesday.

In the three-and-a-half minute story session, Coolidge puts her own spin on the classic Christmas tale. Dressed in a cheery red outfit with a crackling fireplace and Christmas tree behind her, she begins the video by telling listeners why the festive tale is a special one for her.

"It's my favorite story of all time," she says. "My great grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas Eve. Now he's dead."

Jennifer Coolidge Reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Credit: still watching netflix/ youtube

With a glass of eggnog and a plate of cookies beside her, Coolidge cracks open the book to begin the story, delivering the line, "'Twas the night before Christmas" in a way only she can.

At one point in the story, as she reads the line, "Mama in her kerchief and I in my cap," Coolidge pauses and says, "Which makes me the man."

Coolidge later takes a break to sip from her glass of eggnog and try out a cookie before resuming the story, noting at one point that Santa's all-fur outfit described in "The Night Before Christmas" "is no longer socially acceptable."

Jennifer Coolidge Reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

When comparing Santa's cheeks to roses, Coolidge throws a handful of rose petals into the air for effect. She ends the tale with a wish for her listeners, telling them, "Happy holidays," before adding, "Make sure that your yuletides are gay!"

This holiday season, Coolidge stars in Single All the Way, a Netflix Christmas rom-com about Peter (Michael Urie), who brings his best Nick (Philemon Chambers) home for the holidays as his boyfriend so his family doesn't pester him about being single.

Coolidge plays Peter's Aunt Sandy in the film, which also stars Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Steve Lund, Jennifer Robertson and Alexandra Beaton.