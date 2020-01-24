Jennifer Aniston will be there for Friends fans — even when they least expect it.

On Thursday, the Morning Show actress, 50, subbed in for Ellen DeGeneres to guest host her daytime talk show, which is filmed on the same Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where Aniston spent a decade shooting Friends.

In honor of the return to her old stomping grounds, Aniston decided to stop by the sitcom’s Central Perk set, which is still maintained for tours. It’s there that the recent SAG Award winner shocked unsuspecting superfans.

“I know, it’s the cruelest thing in the world,” she said to a pair of fans, jolted by Aniston popping up from behind the coffee shop’s couch, shouting “espresso!”

“Are you really here, is this real?” asked another extremely starstruck tourist, to which Aniston joked, “I live here.”

Along the way, Aniston had some fun giving a hard time to fans whose answer to “Who’s your favorite character?” wasn’t Rachel.

“I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that,” she said to a group of Phoebe and Monica aligners.

As far as Aniston returning to the famous soundstage to film a reboot of Friends, the cast has teased that a reunion of sorts is in the works — but not something scripted that will see the stars reprising their roles.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October, Aniston told the late-night host that “something is happening” — though she clarified at the time that “we don’t know what that something is.”

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the beloved NBC comedy, spoke to reporters at the Producer Guild Awards earlier this month, shedding light on reunion possibilities.

“If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it,” she said.

Kauffman also said that if there is a reunion, they hope to have it on HBO Max — WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, which will be home to all 10 seasons of Friends in May.

And though it’s been rumored that the show’s stars — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — and the series’ creators, Kauffman and David Crane, have been in talks for a reunion project on HBO Max, Kauffman again said that nothing had been confirmed yet.