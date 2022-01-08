Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and wife Katey announced their pregnancy — the first for the couple — in September last year

Watch Jed Duggar and Wife Katey Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby Together

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and wife Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar will soon have their hands full with a bouncing baby boy!

The couple revealed the sex of their baby in a video posted to their YouTube channel on Friday, in which the 19 Kids and Counting alum swung a baseball bat at a ball slowly pitched to him.

When Jed, 23, made contact with the ball, it exploded into light blue powder, and the couple shared a congratulatory kiss with one another as the crowd — including a few of Jed's siblings — cheered for the upcoming addition to their family.

In addition to their baseball stunt, Jed and Katey had their guests pick either blue or pink lollipops to guess what the couple was going to have.

Jed and Katey announced that they were expecting their first child in September last year with a post on Instagram that received mixed reviews from social media users.

While their pregnancy announcement was relatively tame — Katey held up a sign that read, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring '22" — Jed's caption, in which he wrote, "She tested positive, but not for Covid," sparked some backlash from followers.

Jed and Katey tied the knot in April 2021 after quietly courting for the year.

"The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance," a rep for the family told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

"I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife," the TLC star wrote in part in an Instagram post announcing the couple's marriage. "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."

The news of a new Duggar on the way comes after the family's tumultuous year. Jana, the eldest daughter of the Duggar family, pleaded guilty outside of court earlier this week to a child endangerment citation after a child "wandered outside alone," she said, while she was babysitting.