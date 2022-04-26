Hacks Season 2 Trailer Sees Jean Smart's Deborah Question Whether Going on Tour Was a 'Good Idea'

Jean Smart's Deborah Vance is gearing up to take her comedic talents on the road in Hacks' upcoming second season.

In the first trailer released by HBO Max on Tuesday, legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah is ready to get "back to basics" as she begins her new tour. But she needs a "really good tour manager" to make sure everything goes accordingly.

Enter Alice, a.k.a. "Weed," played by Laurie Metcalf. "That's a nickname Pete Wentz game me," Weed claims, adding that "once Pete gives you a nickname, it sticks."

Deborah also has her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) by her side. But it appears that things could take a rocky turn between them.

"I got drunk and sent a very stupid email," says Ava. "I said some pretty revealing stuff."

In response, the pair's manager Jimmy LuSaque (Paul W. Downs) says: "She will kill you if she finds out."

And despite Deborah's initial excitement to go on tour, she begins to have regrets. "I'm not so sure this tour is a good idea," she tells Ava.

"I thought you don't read reviews because you don't care," says Ava as Deborah replies, "I don't read reviews because I do care."

Hacks Season 2 Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder Credit: HBO Max

At one point, Deborah says she "should have retired and gone out on top." But Ava counters: "Back in Vegas, you were on top. But I think that was just a hill."

"Now, you're climbing a mountain," Ava adds.

Hacks premiered on HBO Max last May. Created by Downs, 39, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the dramedy follows the mentorship bond that develops between Deborah and Ava at rough patches in their respective careers.

While Deborah is a comedy legend fighting to maintain relevancy amid changing times, Ava is a down-on-her-luck comedy writer who was fired by her previous employer following an insensitive tweet.

Hacks Season 2 Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder Credit: Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star in the acclaimed show.

For its second season, Metcalf, 66, as well as Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman will appear as recurring guest stars. Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa are also set to guest star this season.

Leading up to the arrival of season 2, Smart, 70, won countless awards for her efforts on the series, including an Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The series, itself, also won several accolades.