Watch Gordon Ramsay Scale a 1,300-Foot Cliff on His New Series Uncharted

Gordon Ramsay certainly knows his way around a kitchen, but in his new National Geographic series Uncharted, the multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete travels all over the world to learn about cultures, dishes and flavors unique to each location.

But during his travels, Ramsay, 52, best known for the intense energy he brings to his hit culinary shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, is doing more than just learning. From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand he treks a snowcapped mountain, rappels down a waterfall and dives in shark infested waters on his relentless pursuit for culinary inspiration.

In a clip for the show’s premiere on Sunday, Ramsay takes on a 1300-ft. climb up a sheer rock face in Peru. “For a challenge like this you need balance, courage, and above all comprehensive insurance,” he jokes. “A 6’2, 210 lb. chef should not be scaling 400-meter cliffs!”

RELATED: Pregnant Daphne Oz Joins Judges Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sanchez for MasterChef Junior Season 8

During each episode, he’ll harvest ingredients to create a new recipe from scratch to represent the heart of that culture, and challenge himself with a local food legend by his side to put his newfound skills to the test as they cook a feast together for the natives.

“It was an extraordinary expedition to bring Uncharted to life,” said Ramsay in a press release. “And this magazine gives us the opportunity to take each episode a step further, exploring the incredible people, cultures and experiences from my journeys, along with ideas of how to re-create at home some amazing dishes from around the word.”

Image zoom National Geographic

To accompany the show, National Geographic is releasing a digital magazine with over 90 pages — previewed exclusively with PEOPLE — that will give readers an in-depth look at each episode, an “in-depth profile of the chef, going beyond the character he’s best known for on television,” and exclusive recipes.

Uncharted premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.