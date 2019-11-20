Queen Amber Is Expecting! Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Queen Amber and King Richard’s baby is on the way!

In the first trailer for Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, Aldovia’s royals are preparing for the birth of their first child, and Queen Amber (Rose McIver) tells King Richard (Ben Lamb) that she is determined to to give their future prince or princess a normal life.

But as fans saw in A Christmas Prince and its Royal Wedding sequel, the life of a royal is anything but normal.

When Amber and Richard host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Pegnlia to renew a 600-year old sacred truce, the treaty goes missing — and if it is not found by midnight on Christmas Eve, an ancient curse will be inflicted on the royal baby.

Image zoom Rose McIver as Queen Amber Cos Aelenei/Netflix

Image zoom Cos Aelenei/Netflix

RELATED: Just like Meghan Markle! Queen Amber Cradles Her Growing Bump in A Christmas Prince: Royal Baby

“The treaty is missing, and if we don’t find it, our baby is cursed,” Queen Amber tells her American father over FaceTime as she enlists his help.

“Oh, and can you bring me some bagels,” the American journalist-turned-queen says.

Image zoom Cos Aelenei/Netflix

As Queen Amber and King Richard attempt to search for the treaty, they anxiously fear the possibility that their first born child may become cursed should they fail.

“I know you don’t believe in the curse, but right now I need your help,” Amber tells her husband.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned,” a determined King Richard replies.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby premieres on Netflix Dec. 5. A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding are streaming now.