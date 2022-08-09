Watch Derek Hough's Fun Freestyle Dance with Pro Chelsie Hill: 'So Much More We Can Do'

Derek Hough and Chelsie Hill, who uses a wheelchair, freestyle danced together while filming a segment for the American Dance Movement

Published on August 9, 2022
Derek Hough, chelsie hill
Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Derek Hough united with another pro dancer for a fun improv dance.

On Instagram Monday, the Dancing with the Stars judge shared a video of himself dancing with Chelsie Hill — a professional dancer who uses a wheelchair.

"Had the pleasure of meeting @chelsiehill and having a little impromptu freestyle moment," Hough, 37, captioned a video of the pair dancing in an open studio.

In the video, Hough and Hill, 30, put on a fun performance filled with plenty of spins, and even a wheelchair dip toward the end of the dance number. Though the routine was just for fun and not a real collaboration, there could be room in the future for Hill and Hough to genuinely team up.

"SO FUN! Thanks for dancing with me!" Hill wrote on Hough's post. "Can't wait to do it again! There's so much more we can do 🔥."

Hill also reflected on the moment on her Instagram Story, explaining how much it meant to her.

"So freakin cool," she began. "You know, for me. If you guys haven't watched that video, go watch it. But, I got to dance with Derek today which was so cool because he literally just walked up to me and put his hands out and wanted to dance and freestyle and see what I can do."

Hill continued, "To me, that made me feel like this person saw me as a dancer and as a person, and not someone who was so different. He was intrigued. He wasn't scared. I felt like a person today — in a different way. It's hard to explain, but so cool."

Derek Hough, chelsie hill
Derek Hough/Instagram

Concluding her post, Hill wrote: "Just on cloud nine. When you work with a good partner, it's magic."

Hill also added that she'd like to see a "full time wheelchair user on Dancing with the Stars" someday.

Hough and Hill met up while filming a segment for American Dance Movement, which Hill shared on her Instagram Story. The celebration for National Dance Day (which isn't until Sept. 17) brought some beloved dancers together to advocate for and celebrate the importance of dance. Some others in the segment include Hough's fiancée Hayley Erbert and TikTok dance duo Cost n' Mayor.

But Hough is also gearing up for the return of Dancing with the Stars. During the long-running show's 31st season, it will air live on Disney+ — a historic move for the streamer.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Disney+ Sept. 19.

