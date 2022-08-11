Watch the Magical First Promo for Season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars', Set to Stream on Disney+

There's magic in the air ... and the ballroom!

In the first promo for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars — shared exclusively with PEOPLE — the 31st season promises endless surprises, joy and plenty of familiar faces.

"September 19, Disney + invites you to make your heart dance in a whole new way," the announcer says in the promo. "Dancing with the Stars is leaping to Disney+. Watch the perfect pair take the dance floor this fall."

"Be our guest," host Tyra Banks says in the clip's conclusion.

Eric McCandless/ABC

In April, Variety confirmed that the dancing competition will head to Disney+, making it the first live series to stream on the service.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said at the time. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Additionally, there will be a brand-new host stepping onto the scene. While Banks, 48, is set to return, she will be joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who previously took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson.

"I'm super excited," Ribeiro told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement. "For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends ... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me."

Paul Archuleta/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

"My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me," he added. "I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the TCA Summer 2022 press tour, it was confirmed that judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will return for the new season.

While it's unclear on which pros will return to the ballroom, Good Morning America is slated to reveal the cast for the upcoming season on Sept. 8.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Disney+ Sept. 19.