Watch Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Morning Routines in Teaser for New Season of Live

In a teaser for the fall season of Live with Kelly and Ryan shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the co-hosts offer a glimpse at their glamorous morning routines, starting with that early-morning alarm clock buzzer to putting the finishing touches on their on-air fashion ensembles.

Showing their teeth-brushing techniques and their a.m. beverage choices (green juice for Ripa and coffee for Seacrest), the pair reveal their respective morning rituals in the playful split-screen sneak peek, set to the tune of Surfaces' "Sunday Best."

While the talk show will continue to air new episodes throughout August — with the co-hosts remaining socially distanced due to COVID-19 — production hopes to return to the New York City studio next month without a studio audience in attendance. The new season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 7.

Joking about the return to the studio after months of working from home, Ripa, 49, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show that she'd prefer to continue broadcasting in the comfort of no pants.

"We started this in March, and one of the things that we love most is the interaction that we get to have," said Seacrest, 45, of what he misses of in-person productions. "We have plenty of conversations just before the show, and of course we have conversations on the show. And as of now they're telling us September, that we'd be back in the studio in some way in person."

"I'm not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind," the mother of three joked. "I like this from the waist up sort of thing that we're doing."

"So I think we should build a studio that you can't see what we're wearing from the waist down," Ripa added, stating that her idea is "the only way I'm coming back."

While cooped up inside during the pandemic, Ripa has gotten creative with her comfortable style choices. In June, she co-hosted an episode while in a black-and-white striped beach cover-up.

“I’m wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now. I just slip that over my nightgown. That’s what I’m doing," Ripa confessed to Seacrest at the time.

On an episode the month before that, the star showed off another unique outfit choice: "the most comfortable” pastel caftan gifted to her by husband Mark Consuelos over a decade ago. “Don’t adjust your dials, I am wearing a caftan,” she said of the timeless style. “I think Mark bought this for me, I want to say, 10 or 12 years ago, I think for my birthday? I don’t really recall the occasion.”