In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, the 25-year-old gets emotional as Trina tells Cashay to "go chase the man that said he's waiting"

Watch Cinco's Emotional Live Reaction to Cashay Getting Dumped on Love Island: 'What the Hell?'

Though Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. did not leave season 3 of Love Island with Cashay Proudfoot, he was certainly emotional watching her leave the villa.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Sunday's episode of Cinco, 25, reacting to Charlie Lynch's decision to dump Cashay, 25, for Alana Paolucci during a surprise recoupling on Friday's episode of the CBS reality series.

In the video, above, Cinco begs Charlie, 30, to "make the right choice" before watching him ultimately select Alana over Cashay.

"Yo, no way," Cinco says into a closed fist as he sinks down into his chair.

Cinco and Cashay engaged in an on-again-off-again relationship throughout their respective stays at the villa. Cinco was dumped last week after 25 days on the show.

In the clip, Cinco can't believe his eyes or ears in the moments following Cashay's elimination.

"No way," Cinco says while watching Cashay bid her fellow islanders farewell. He sits still as Cashay consoles a crying Charlie, telling him "you're good" and "I'm not mad" while urging him to "do what's best for you."

Cashay's closest friend on the show, Olivia Kaiser, tearfully helps the woman she calls "the strongest woman I know" pack her bags. As they do so, Cashay stumbles upon a brush Cinco left behind following his elimination.

"I'm gonna take Cinco's brush," she says, forcing Cinco to crack a smile.

As Cashay packs, Trina Njoroge tells her friend that Charlie "didn't deserve you to begin with" and encourages her to "go chase the man that said he's waiting" — Cinco.

Cashay agrees, saying, "I just hope it's not too late 'cause that's who I want."

While Trina admits to still having feelings for Cinco in a confessional, she eventually says, "I think they're meant to be."

After exiting the villa, Cashay says she "learned so much about myself" on the show despite a difficult journey. In the end, she says both she and Charlie knew there was only one person for her, "and that's Cinco."

Cinco and Cashay will reunite for the first time since their respective departures from Love Island this weekend on the @loveislandusa Instagram page.