Watch Cardi B and Offset Drive Tricked-Out Cars in Trailer for Quibi's Skrrt With Offset

Move over, Fast & Furious.

Migos rapper Kiari “Offset” Cephus is launching a celebrity-packed car show with new streaming service Quibi. Skrrt With Offset takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the world’s most enviable cars with celebrities like Quavo, Lil Yachty, Jay Leno, Chance the Rapper and, of course, Offset’s superstar wife Cardi B.

Offset, 28, is somewhat of a car connoisseur — his garage holds more than 30 sports and luxury vehicles, according to Quibi.

The show will debut on April 6 with the launch of the Quibi app, which is available for pre-order.

The trailer is packed with adrenaline-raising action: In the opening scene, rapper T-Pain jokes with Offset that the ignition of his lightning blue sports car “works better when the car is on” before they drift on a race track.

Later on in the trailer, Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos member Quavious Keyate Marshall (aka “Quavo”) shows Offset a car and asks him: “Are you willing to put this in front of a gun?” before appearing to shoot at the windows.

Quibi, which specializes in mobile viewing with episodes of 10 minutes or less, has attracted a bevy of celebrity talent, with Sophie Turner, Idris Elba, Eva Longoria and more starring in shows on the platform. And if that’s not enough to pique your interest, right now they’re offering a 90-day free trial for people who sign up to watch before April 30.

Other shows in Quibi’s launch slate include Thanks a Million, produced by Jennifer Lopez and featuring celebrities setting off a $100,000 chain of kindness each episode; Most Dangerous Game, an action drama starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz; and Chrissy’s Court, where the honorable Chrissy Teigen presides (alongside her mom as the bailiff!). Read more on them here.