Bling Empire Season 2 Trailer Teases New Relationships, Wealth and Plenty of Drama

Season 2 of Bling Empire will air on Netflix on May 13

"Bling is back!"

The season 2 trailer for Bling Empire is here, and the Netflix series looks as extravagant as ever. In the first look, a handful of new relationships — and new connections — are teased as plotlines in the upcoming episodes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To start, the trailer shows the style and wealth that Bling Empire is known for. From fast cars to stunning gowns, there's no shortage of luxury lifestyles. But it's the updates on each cast member's current life that may entice fans most.

Kelly Mi Le reveals she is single following her split from Andrew Gray. Even though Kelly is dating around, she's not the only one dating. "I'm going to just tell Kim [Lee] how I feel," Kevin says.

Kelly Mi Le reveals she is single following her split from Andrew Gray. Now, Kelly is dating again — but she's not the only cast member who is mixing and mingling.

"I'm going to just tell Kim [Lee] how I feel," Kevin Kreider says.

Bling Empire. (L to R) Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li in season 2 of Bling Empire. Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Kevin's feelings may not be quickly reciprocated. "The problem with getting involved with Kevin is I'm gonna have to get over the fact that he dated all these girls," Kim says in a confessional.

And Kim isn't the only one who is skeptical. "I think he's a man w—-," Kane Lim adds.

Cherie Chan's wedding planning is also featured in the series, though there may not be a wedding on the horizon. She explains she still doesn't have a date for her nuptials to Jessey Lee, but gossip in the group teases a potential betrayal.

"Jesse has another family," one of the women claims.

The returning characters have fresh starts ahead of them, with potential love stories on the line. But a new face will shake things up, too.

Bling Empire. Kevin Kreider in season 2 of Bling Empire. Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Dorothy Wang, formerly on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, is joining season 2 of Bling Empire with her billionaire father's wealth behind her. She may not be welcome with open arms, though, as voiceovers during her introduction share a more dramatic side to the newcomer.

"People like Dorothy, all they do is gossip and create drama," Kane adds.

Dorothy, however, claims there's something else between herself and Kane. "Kane has been trying to get lunch since 2011, and I'd rather fast for 87 days straight," she says in a confessional.

The end of the trailer teases lies, broken friendships and rocky relationships as the Bling Empire cast gets involved in each other's lives — whether or not it's welcomed.