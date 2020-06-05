Watch Artem Chigvintsev's Heartwarming Proposal to Nikki Bella at Romantic French Chateau

The wait is finally over — Total Bellas fans can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the moment Artem Chigvintsev popped the question to Nikki Bella during their November 2019 trip to France.

During Thursday night's episode of the E! reality show, viewers are transported back to the special occasion at a lavish French chateau when Chigvintsev surprised Bella with a romantic proposal.

In the clip, the Bella and Chigvintsev families came together for dinner at the chateau when the former Dancing with the Stars pro pulled his then-girlfriend into another room, which she thought was for a special birthday surprise.

"This is the best birthday ever!" the former pro-wrestler said as she entered the flower-filled room surrounded by candles.

After the two spent a few moments dancing to a string quartet, Chigvintsev led into his proposal speech, which he admitted in a confessional that he worked on "for a long time."

"I feel like when we met it was definitely fate. And the thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control," he said.

"There is a saying, that love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies. You turned my world upside down, but in the most incredible way," he gushed. "And I love you so, so much."

"I love you too, so much," Bella responded.

"I want to spend every sunrise and every sunset with you," he said, as Bella interrupted with a kiss and shared that his words were "so cute."

Image zoom WWETotalDivas/Youtube

"What I'm trying to say is, will you marry me?" the Russian-born dancer asked as he pulled out the ring and got down on one knee.

"Artem, what are you doing? Artem, no!" Bella smiled at the surprise.

"Oh my gosh! Yes. Oh my goodness, are you serious right now?" she said as she wrapped her arms around her fiancé.

Moments after saying yes, Bella asked if she could see the ring.

"Oh my gosh, Artem. It's so pretty," she gushed.

Seconds later, both families rushed into the room with celebratory drinks to congratulate the couple.

"In this moment right now I don't even know what to think," Bella admitted in her confessional. "I feel like the world is stopped. I mean it's a dream. I feel like a queen."

On Jan. 3, Bella announced on Instagram that she had accepted Chigvintsev’s proposal two months prior.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Weeks later, Bella exclusively shared with PEOPLE they are expecting their first child together.