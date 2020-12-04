Warren Berlinger, Happy Days and Cannonball Run Actor, Dies at 83

"Everyone who met him loved him," the actor's daughter tells PEOPLE

Warren Berlinger, known for his roles on Happy Days and several other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 83.

Berlinger, who also appeared on Broadway, died Wednesday at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California, his daughter Elizabeth Berlinger Tarantini confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

"His favorite role on stage was J. Pierrepont in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Tarantini tells PEOPLE, "but I don't know anyone who succeeded in life more than my dad. Everyone who met him loved him, everyone."

The actor's cause of death was not revealed.

Berlinger acted in TV shows, movies, and on Broadway, where he made his first appearance as a 9-year-old boy in a production of Annie Get Your Gun starring Ethel Merman. He later went on to star in a production of Blue Denim in 1958, earning him a Theatre World award.

Other credits throughout the 1960s include Come Blow Your Horn, The Wackiest Ship in the Army, Because They're Young, Billie, Spinout, and Thunder Alley. He also appeared in The Cannonball Run, The Long Goodbye, Hero and That Thing You Do! In addition to Happy Days and Too Close for Comfort, Berlinger's extensive television roster also included appearances on more recent shows like Friends and Grace and Frankie.

Fans shared their grief over Berlinger's loss on social media, including Henry Winkler, who recalled working with him on Happy Days.

"I saw COME BLOW YOUR HORN and Warren was just wonderful ..then he came and guest starred on HAPPY DAYS ..I am so glad I got to know you ...RIP Warren," Winkler, 75, wrote on Twitter.