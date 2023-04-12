Warner Bros. Discovery's Streamer Max Drops with a 'Big Bang' (Spinoff), Plus 'Harry Potter' and 'Conjuring' Series

Get ready for a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory and a television series based on Harry Potter!

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its new streaming service, Max, which will bring the programming of HBO Max and Discovery+ onto a single streaming platform. HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys announced the new streamer will also feature a slate of original programming.

A new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is in the works from the sitcom's creator Chuck Lorre. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the second spinoff the comedy series. (Young Sheldon — starring Iain Armitage in the titular role — is in its sixth season on CBS.)

Max is also set to debut a "faithful adaptation" of the Harry Potter book series from author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The new series is expected to be rolled out over the next 10 years.

Each season will "be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world," according to a press release from the streamer.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Bloys said in a statement. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series," Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling added.

Max will also debut a new Game of Thrones spinoff series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker.

The new series will take place a century before Game of Thrones and feature "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to a press release from the streamer.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the release states.

A new television series, The Devil Made Me Do It, set in the world of The Conjuring is also coming to Max.

Fans also received a first look at the new TLC series, Love & Translation, which will debut on Max and feature three American men and twelve international women living on a remote paradise island together in search of love.

"Here's the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages. Without being able to speak to one another and without the use of translators, the singles need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction," a logline from a press release reads.

It was also announced the long-awaited original series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut on May 23, the same day as the rebranded Max.

Pricing for the new service begins at $9.99 per month and an ad-free version will be $15.99, the same price as HBO Max currently. Fans will also be offered a third tier, "ultimate" ad-free — which includes four concurrent streams and up to 4K Ultra HD resolution — for $19.99 a month.

The rebranded Max debuts on May 23.