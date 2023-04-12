Warner Bros. Discovery's Streamer Max Drops with a 'Big Bang' (Spinoff), Plus 'Harry Potter' and 'Conjuring' Series

Max, which premieres May 23, will bring the programming of HBO Max and Discovery+ onto a single streaming platform

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 04:14 PM
BIG BANG THEORY, Jim Parsons, HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Daniel Radcliffe
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection, Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Get ready for a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory and a television series based on Harry Potter!

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its new streaming service, Max, which will bring the programming of HBO Max and Discovery+ onto a single streaming platform. HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys announced the new streamer will also feature a slate of original programming.

A new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is in the works from the sitcom's creator Chuck Lorre. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the second spinoff the comedy series. (Young Sheldon — starring Iain Armitage in the titular role — is in its sixth season on CBS.)

"The Comet Polarization" - Pictured: Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon's comic book store experience changes when writer Neil Gaiman puts Stuart's store on the map. Also, Koothrappali takes credit for Penny's astronomical discovery and friendships are threatened, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, April 19 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jordin Althaus/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2018 WBEI. All rights reserved.
Jordin Althaus/Warner Bros.

Max is also set to debut a "faithful adaptation" of the Harry Potter book series from author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The new series is expected to be rolled out over the next 10 years.

Each season will "be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world," according to a press release from the streamer.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Bloys said in a statement. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series," Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling added.

Harry Potter HBO Max Series Nearing Closing Deal, HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS
Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Max will also debut a new Game of Thrones spinoff series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker.

The new series will take place a century before Game of Thrones and feature "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to a press release from the streamer.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the release states.

A new television series, The Devil Made Me Do It, set in the world of The Conjuring is also coming to Max.

Fans also received a first look at the new TLC series, Love & Translation, which will debut on Max and feature three American men and twelve international women living on a remote paradise island together in search of love.

"Here's the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages. Without being able to speak to one another and without the use of translators, the singles need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction," a logline from a press release reads.

It was also announced the long-awaited original series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut on May 23, the same day as the rebranded Max.

Pricing for the new service begins at $9.99 per month and an ad-free version will be $15.99, the same price as HBO Max currently. Fans will also be offered a third tier, "ultimate" ad-free — which includes four concurrent streams and up to 4K Ultra HD resolution — for $19.99 a month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rebranded Max debuts on May 23.

Related Articles
Harry Potter HBO Max Series Nearing Closing Deal, HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS
HBO Max in Talks for 'Harry Potter' Series
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'
HBO Max
DC Comics and HBO Max Team Up to Debut New Digital Comic Series To the Max
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California
'Riverdale' Cast: Everything to Know
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 (L to R) Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
George R.R. Martin Says HBO Max Has 'Shelved' Several 'Game of Thrones' Projects
SMASH -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katharine McPhee as Karen Cartwright as Marilyn Monroe, Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn as Marilyn Monroe
'Smash' Musical Heads to Broadway for 2024-25 Season
THE RESIDENT
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
west world cancelled
'Westworld', 'Love Life' and More Shows Yanked from HBO Max amid Ongoing Merger Shuffle
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
leslie grace, batgirl
'Batgirl' Slammed as 'Not Releasable' by New DC Boss After Cancellation: 'Made the Right Decision'
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Leslie Grace Batgirl
'Batgirl' Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite $90M Movie Being Nearly Complete: Reports
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'