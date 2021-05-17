WandaVision Sweeps the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It's been WandaVision all night long!

The hit Disney+ series was up for five awards at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and took home four during the ceremony on Sunday evening, hosted by Leslie Jones.

Olsen, 32, gave special thanks to Marvel fans as she accepted her award.

"You guys are just the greatest fans anyone can have, and I have loved playing this part for seven years," she said. "Really, nothing could have been better than to have WandaVision. We had so much fun making it and I hope we moved you. I hope we entertained you."

Olsen and Hahn, 47, received roaring applause from audience members when they took the stage to accept their golden popcorn statuette for best fight.

"Thank you so much, beautiful humans, for voting for us for best fight, which is very ironic to me ... because I love you so much, Lizzie Olsen," Hahn said, to which Olsen joked, "And we should have won best kiss? I'm kidding, we're not going to."

When she took the stage solo to accept her best villain award, Hahn called the honor the "bee's knees."

"When I was in high school, I was in the Wizard of Oz and I played the Tin Man. I really, really, really wanted to be Dorothy because I wanted those red slippers. It took a long, long, long time for me to realize that deep in there was also that wicked witch," she said, referring to her WandaVision character's secret identity.

Hahn also gave a special shoutout to "the incomparable Elizabeth Olsen, without whom this wouldn't be happening."

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is an extension of the storyline featured in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, which pays homage to TV sitcoms from various time periods, follows Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of the 2019 movie, Avengers: Endgame.

"I always played the sincerity of the film, while everyone else got to have all the fun, jokey stuff," Olsen told PEOPLE earlier this year of Wanda, who was first introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. "But this show gives us the time to know her better and see the levity and love in her."

"It sounds so gimmicky, but it is actually part of the storytelling," she added. "Why it happens is answered within the show."