The actress previously told PEOPLE she is "absolutely" interested in reprising her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness

WandaVision Spinoff with Kathryn Hahn Is in Development at Disney+: Reports

WandaVision fans may be bewitched once again!

A spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn — who played Agatha Harkness on the popular series — is currently in development at Disney+, according to reports.

Though the plot of the new series is currently unknown, Variety's sources described it as "a dark comedy." WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is expected to return as a writer and executive producer.

PEOPLE has reached out to Disney+ and a rep for Hahn for comment.

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ earlier this year and was the streamer's first series tied to Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was met with considerable acclaim and scored a whopping 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn for best supporting actress in a limited series.

kathryn hahn Credit: Marvel Studios

The series followed the events that transpired in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) hiding out and trying to live a normal life in a New Jersey suburb. But the pair soon suspect something awry in their idyllic neighborhood. Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Evan Peters, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed also starred.

In the series, Hahn's character Agnes was Wanda and Vision's neighbor. Later, she was revealed to be a powerful witch named Agatha, whom Marvel devotees recognized from her appearances across various Marvel comics. (She first appeared in a Fantastic Four comic in 1970.)

Hahn, 48, previously told PEOPLE that she was interested in reprising her role as Agatha. "Of course I would! I would love to," she said in April. "Yeah, absolutely."

At the time, Hahn admitted she had "no idea" if it would happen, especially since Marvel "runs a real tight ship."

Kathryn Hahn Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

WandaVision was only intended to be a limited series for Disney+. Ahead of the show's January premiere, Olsen, 32, told PEOPLE: "It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing."

Olsen later said during a Variety's Actors on Actors chat with Kaley Cuoco that she "would be shocked" if the show returned in some capacity but that it's not impossible.