WandaVision Scored Bigger Audience Than Bridgerton in January, Data Shows

WandaVision was the most-watched show of any title across all major streaming platforms in January, according to new data

Move over Bridgerton, there's a new hit series in the streaming world.

WandaVision, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-based hit series streaming on Disney+, scored the largest audience of any title across all major video streaming platforms in January, according to data provided to Variety's Intelligence Platform from connected-TV analytics provider TVision.

Per Variety's report, WandaVision ranked as the most-watched show last month with an indexed audience-size figure of 8,127 (TVision determines viewing impressions by counting viewers who have watched a title for at least two minutes within a session of watching content for at least five minutes).

Meanwhile, Bridgerton — which has been renewed for a second season and became Netflix's "biggest show ever" in the month following its Christmas Day premiere — came in second with a figure of 6,808 in January.

WandaVision's dominance is even more impressive considering the show premiered on Jan. 15 and releases new episodes every Friday, meaning the majority of the nine-episode series is currently airing this month and in March.

Disney+'s Soul, which also debuted on Christmas Day, was third on the list, followed by Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, History of Curse Words and Cobrai Kai, which all stream on Netflix.

WandaVision revolves around Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and her fellow-Avenger beau Vision (Paul Bettany), an all-powerful android, exploring life as a married couple in suburbia but told via different classic TV sitcom tropes across several decades.

The series, which takes place after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, is Marvel's most unique project yet — and that's precisely why Olsen, 32, jumped at the chance to reprise her superhero character.

"I always played the sincerity of the film, while everyone else got to have all the fun, jokey stuff," Olsen told PEOPLE last month of Wanda, who was first introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. "But this show gives us the time to know her better and see the levity and love in her."

"It sounds so gimmicky, but it is actually part of the storytelling," she added of the limited series. "Why it happens is answered within the show."