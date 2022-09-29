Kathryn Hahn Says Elizabeth Olsen Was 'Very Patient' During Her 40-Min Pee Breaks on 'WandaVision' Set

"She was my intro into this Marvel family," Kathryn Hahn said of her WandaVision costar Elizabeth Olsen on Wednesday as she introduced her at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 29, 2022 09:07 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen attend Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)

Kathryn Hahn has made a true friend in her WandaVision costar Elizabeth Olsen.

The Emmy Award nominee, 49, raved that Olsen, 33, is "truly an inspiration" to her as she spoke about their friendship and introduced the Scarlet Witch actress at Variety's Power of Women event on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"First of all, she was my intro into this Marvel family and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen. I was used to talking to other people," Hahn said, before joking: "She was so patient with all of my questions: Who was Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?"

She continued: "But she was very patient with me as it took me like a solid 40 minutes to 10-one which ... is to urinate in the movie business. I have a lot of costume on and a very small bladder."

Hahn made her MCU debut last year in Disney+'s WandaVision, playing powerful and manipulative witch Agatha Harkness, the antagonist to Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
courtesy of Marvel Studios

As filming on the series halted during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the costars continued to have each other's backs.

"In the heart of lockdown, she brought worms from her garden over to us to compost," she recalled. "And my husband, for some reason, it was really important for him to make sure that she knew that they're thriving. So Lizzie, just know that they're alive and well.

"And did I hand her a loaf of bread in return that was clearly store-bought? Yes. She graciously accepted. And did she and her husband write and record a song for me as my wrap gift for WandaVision? Yes. And is it as perfectly strange and hilarious and singular as I ever dreamed of it being? Absolutely," Hahn added.

RELATED VIDEO: WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Says Her Kids Are Embarrassed When They Catch Her Rehearsing

When asked if she'd reprise her role as Agatha for another title in the franchise, Hahn told PEOPLE last April: "Of course, I would! I would love to. Yeah, absolutely."

Although she added that she has "no idea" if the opportunity will arise, noting that Marvel "runs a real tight ship," a dark comedy spinoff for Agatha was reportedly in development at Disney+ as of October 2022.

