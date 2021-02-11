Wanda Sykes Laughs Off Divorce Rumors on Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'Everything Is Good Here'

Wanda Sykes is going strong with wife Alex (née Niedbalski).

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the Breaking News in Yuba County actress, 56, talked about parenting her 11-year-old twins, Olivia and Lucas, with Alex, sharing an anecdote about being left to shovel their driveway alone after her kids and wife shirked the wintery chore.

Sykes explained that she jokingly called her wife "the devil" for sending away two locals who offered to clear the driveway for them, leading host DeGeneres, 63, to bring up online divorce rumors.

"There was some blind news item ... it said that an 'A-list lesbian comedian is getting divorced, not Ellen' — for the first time ever they're saying Portia and I aren't getting divorced. They always say we're getting divorced," said DeGeneres, who's been married to Portia de Rossi for 12 years.

"Everybody thought it was you and Alex, and now that you're calling her the devil, now I'm worried about it," the host told Sykes.

"Oh, God no. Oh no, everything is good here," said Sykes. "But you're making me a little nervous though. Maybe I should go follow her on Instagram, see what she's yappin' about! But no, it's all good here. Matter of fact, we were just talking about getting a new mattress!"

She added, "You don't invest in a new mattress if you're, you know...," as DeGeneres joked, "That is proof that the marriage is lasting!"

Sykes — who was previously married to music producer Dave Hall from 1991 to 1998 — wed her wife on Oct. 25, 2008. Celebrating their 12th anniversary this past fall, Sykes shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram, writing, "Twelve years! Happy Anniversary ma femme!" Alex, at the time, added: "How do you think we made it to silk?🤣 Happy Anniversary Boo! ❤️ I love you."

Speaking to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, Sykes touched upon the difference between her current marriage and her previous "bad relationship" with Hall.