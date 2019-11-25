The Walking Dead: World Beyond — Watch the Teaser for the Female-Led Third Walking Dead Series

The upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series finally has a name — and an official trailer!

During The Walking Dead‘s midseason finale on Sunday, AMC dropped the teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond — the third scripted series in the franchise.

Set to debut in spring 2020, the show will “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it,” the network previously said. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s teaser gives some insight into that.

“Once upon a time, the end of the world was our beginning,” one of the characters says, in a voiceover, as footage of a band of survivors — including Alexa Mansour (Hope), Aliyah Royale (Iris), Hal Cumpston (Silas), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Annet Mahendru (Huck), and Younger‘s Nico Tortorella (Felix) — are shown fighting back walkers.

Then, Emmy winner Julia Ormond shows up, playing someone who appears to be the leader of the mysterious three-ring group who kidnapped Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes way back when.

“We are the last light of the world,” she says. “We are the last hope.”

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in 2010 and the hit adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name quickly became a hit for the network.

Its first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, launched in 2015. Talking Dead, a recap talk program for both shows, made its debut in 2011 with host Chris Hardwick.

In November, a trilogy of Walking Dead films starring Lincoln were announced. The first is coming to theaters, Lincoln said at Comic-Con in July.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear whether any characters from the other two shows will cross over into The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The new series will be run by The Walking Dead writer/producer Matt Negrete. He helped create it, too, alongside chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over 15 years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” said Gimple when the show was first announced in April. “Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD‘s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead Universe,” said Negrete. “Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I’m honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can’t wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we’ve been cooking up!”