Norman Reedus Reportedly Bitten by Walking Dead Fan at Zombie Convention

Talk about a rabid fan!

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus was reportedly bitten by a female superfan at a zombie convention, according to TMZ.

The incident appears to have taken place at the Walker Stalker Con, a zombie, horror and sci-fi fan convention in New Jersey, where Reedus was a guest this weekend.

The woman reportedly bit Reedus, 46, on his chest, but TMZ reports the actor declined to press charges and didn’t need medical attention as he wasn’t injured.

According to TMZ, the woman has been banned from all future Walker Stalker conventions and other sponsored events where Reedus is present, and a screenshot of an Instagram picture apparently posted by the biter seems to confirm that information.

“Finally got to meet the love of my life, and get banned from the rest of CON and lose two more $100 photo ops with him because I lost my mind…” reads the caption of the fan posing alongside Reedus. “Got so excited standing beside him… & just turned my head and bit him! I don’t know what came over me. It wasn’t my intention to hurt him. I’m sorry Norman!”

Reedus, meanwhile, took to Instagram Monday to laugh off the incident, posting a picture of himself wearing a shirt with the words “Do Not Bite Me.”

“Um please don’t,” he captioned the post.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Feb. 16.