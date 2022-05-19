Walker Scobell is set to take over the role of Percy Jackson from Logan Lerman in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of the beloved book series

Walker Scobell Says Former Percy Jackson Stars Haven't Contacted Him: I'd Love to Hear 'from Logan Lerman'

Walker Scobell wouldn't mind getting some advice or warm wishes from past Percy Jackson stars.

While attending the Disney Upfronts in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, the actor chatted with PEOPLE about the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of the beloved Percy Jackson book series.

When asked if any stars from the prior two film adaptions had reached out to him with any messages of congratulations or words of wisdom, the 13-year-old actor told PEOPLE, "Not yet."

"I really hope they do. That would be really cool," added Scobell. "I'd like to hear some advice from Logan Lerman. I really liked his Percy Jackson."

In the two Percy Jackson films — Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — Lerman, 30, starred as the titular character, while Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson rounded out the main trio.

Walker Scobell Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Not long after it was announced that a new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series was coming to Disney+, series author Rick Riordan revealed that Scobell had been cast in the title role last month.

Riordan, 57, made the announcement on his website at the time, noting that he'd been impressed with the The Adam Project actor ever since he first auditioned for the role of Percy.

In the announcement, Riordan said he's known about the casting news since Jan. 28, when he got to tell Scobell that he had landed the role via Zoom. Riordan referred to the call as "a magical moment that made me feel for the first time: 'Okay, this is real. This is worth all the waiting and the hard work. This project is going to be amazing.' "

Scobell — who has "seen both movies and read all the books" in the Percy Jackson saga — told PEOPLE that he had a mix of emotions when he learned of his casting. "I was really excited, but I was a little bit nervous too. I didn't want to let anybody down, you know?" he said. "It's a massive fanbase."

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians series consists of five novels that Riordan wrote from 2005 through 2009.

In addition to the movies, the books were also turned into a Broadway musical, The Lightning Thief, which closed in January 2020.

Produced by 20th Television, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to follow 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers. After the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy must trek across America to find the bolt, clear his name and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan is set to write the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg, who is best known for producing Starz's Black Sails, Disney+ previously announced in a press release. Riordan, Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz will serve as three of the executive producers on the project.

Riordan also shared that James Bobin will be directing the pilot episode. Bobin previously directed 2011's The Muppets and the 2019 live-action film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.