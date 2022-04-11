The Adam Project's Walker Scobell Cast as Percy Jackson in Upcoming Disney+ Series: 'A Rising Star'

"Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson," author Rick Riordan said of Scobell

Say hello to the new Percy Jackson!

A little over two months after it was announced that a new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series was coming to Disney+, author Rick Riordan revealed Walker Scobell has been cast in the titular role.

Riordan made the announcement on his website Monday, noting that he's been impressed with the 13-year-old The Adam Project actor ever since he first auditioned for the role of Percy Jackson.

"Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy," Riordan wrote. "Many of you recently discovered how great Walker is when you watched his movie The Adam Project, in which Walker lit up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds' character."

"We were fortunate enough to audition Walker months before that movie came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent," he continued. "It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

In the announcement, Riordan said he's known about the casting news since Jan. 28, when he got to tell Scobell that he had landed the role via Zoom. Riordan referred to the call as "a magical moment that made me feel for the first time: 'Okay, this is real. This is worth all the waiting and the hard work. This project is going to be amazing.' "

"Since then, we've gotten to see Walker do numerous chemistry reads with candidates for our other two leads, Annabeth and Grover, and while I'm confident those two roles are getting very close to being finalized and announced, I felt like the time was right to let you meet our Percy!" Riordan shared.

Concluding his note, the author called Scobell "a rising star" and "a super-fan of the books ... who knows his stuff."

"It has been tough keeping this information under my hat because I was so excited to share the news with the fans!" he wrote. "I will definitely be there cheering him on every step of the way!"

Riordan first revealed that an adaptation of his beloved Percy Jackson book series had been greenlit for a television show at Disney+ in January.

Produced by 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to follow 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers. After the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy must trek across America to find the bolt, clear his name and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan is set to write the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg, who is best known for producing Starz's Black Sails, Disney+ previously announced in a press release. Riordan, Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz will serve as three of the executive producers on the project.

Riordan also shared that James Bobin will be directing the pilot episode. Bobin previously directed 2011's The Muppets and the 2019 live-action film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians series consists of five novels that Riordan wrote from 2005 through 2009. Two of those books were later adapted for the big screen — Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.